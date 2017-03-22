I will play in the Indian Premier League, confirms injured Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan has been dropped for Deodhar Trophy after sustaining a calf muscle injury. (Source: Express Photo) Ishan Kishan has been dropped for Deodhar Trophy after sustaining a calf muscle injury. (Source: Express Photo)

Jharkhand’s wicket-keeper batsman has been kept out of Deodhar Trophy with calf muscle injury which he sustained during the Vijay Hazare quarter-final match against Vidarbha but the flamboyant left-handed batsman has assured to be fit before the start of the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

While talking to indianexpress.com, Ishan said that he is going to be fully fit before the league kicks off.

“I’m confident to be fit before the start of the Indian Premier and will surely be a part of my franchise team. I have also started with my workout schedules. For now I have started running a bit”. The tenth edition of the Indian Premier League is set to start from April 5.

Kishan, who was retained by the Suresh Raina-led franchise Gujarat Lions, is yet to make an impression in the league. He played 5 games last season and scored only 42 runs.

Though he hasn’t been able to leave a mark in world’s most glamorous league, but the 19-year-old is surely a somebody to watch out for. Scoring heaps of runs in the domestic circuit helped Ishan find a place in the India A team for the warm-up matches against England and Australia.

Ishant seemed to be a bit disappointed for not being a part of the upcoming Deodhar Trophy – the last limited overs domestic tournament of the season.

“Yeah the injury has forced me to stay out of the Deodhar trophy in this season but I’m sure I will make a rigorous recovery from this injury,” he said.

Ishan scored a total of 799 runs in 10 matches during the Ranji Trophy 2016-17 at an average of 57.07 with an individual best score of 273 while score 74 runs in 2 matches during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

