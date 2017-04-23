I will not take back my retirement even if I score a century against West Indies, says Younis Khan

Younis Khan is the only Pakistan cricketer to hit a century against each Test playing nation. (Source: File) Younis Khan is the only Pakistan cricketer to hit a century against each Test playing nation. (Source: File)

With rumours doing the rounds that Younis Khan would be reconsidering his retirement plans if the Pakistan team needs his service, the legendary Pakistan batsman has stated that that is not in his plans. He confirmed that after the three-match Test series against West Indies, he will retire from international cricket.

In a video statement the 39-year old batsman, who made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in 2000, confirmed his decision. “There is a lot of speculation that perhaps I am taking back my decision to retire from Test cricket. There is no truth to this. My decision to retire from Test cricket is final,” he said.

“I will not take back my retirement even if I score a century in every innings during the West Indies series. I play for Pakistan, not India,” he added.

The right-handed batsman played his last one-day international against England in 2015 while he retired from the shortest format in 2010 during the series three-match T20I series against New Zealand.

“Yeah, I will think about it,” Younis had told cricket.com.au before the Kingston Test. “It all depends on if my team needs me. If they request me or people want me then why not? But it all depends on my team.”

Younis and captain Misbah-ul-Haq will be retiring after the on-going Test series in West Indies. Misbah had announced his retirement after Pakistan’s tour of England. However, after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had requested the 42-year old to lead the team till their tour of Caribbean. However, he is of the opinion that Younis still has a year or two and Pakistan still needs his services.

“My personal feeling is that Pakistan still needs Younis Khan and he can play for another year or two, but I’m not sure if others agree with me or not. I talked to him about it in Australia and told him that ‘you can play on’,” Misbah said.

Misbah insisted that even after having a young talented squad, it will be difficult for them to fit into Younis’ shoes. “Even though we have some very good youngsters in the team, the gap left by Younis’ absence will be difficult to fill. The Pakistan team will not just miss him as a batsman, they’ll also miss him as a mentor. He has been a terrific role model for everyone and it will be very tough to replace him.

“Every member of this team, including myself, has learnt a lot from him. He has changed our dressing room culture. If one wants to be successful in professional life, one only needs to regard Younis Khan’s organised and punctual lifestyle,” Misbah added.

Younis, who is the only Pakistan cricketer to hit a century against each Test playing nation, is just 23 runs to become first batsman from his country to score 10,000 Test runs.

