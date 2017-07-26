I will never play for East Bengal: Abinash Ruidas

Abinash Ruidas has claimed that his signature was forged by East Bengal. (Source: File) Abinash Ruidas has claimed that his signature was forged by East Bengal. (Source: File)

Winger Abinash Ruidas has stated that East Bengal football club has comitted a breach of trust and thereby he will never to turn up for the red-and-gold brigade. 22-year-old Ruidas had a eye-catching debut in 2014-15 but talks for 2016 -17 contract failed.

In an interview with the PTI, he said, “I’ve had such a good relation with East Bengal, my father is also a die-hard red-and-gold supporter but now I will never play for East Bengal”. Claiming that his signature was “forged” he said, “I’ve made inquiries with IFA but they are not showing any contract. I never signed for 2017-18. They are also saying ‘come for settlement’ and sign the contract. If I signed the contract then why they are asking me to sign again?”

Claiming that he was also trolled on social media Ruidas said, “But they don’t know my side of the story, and the kind of mental turmoil I’m going through. But I’m not giving up as I’ve not made any foul play here. I know the repercussions.I may get suspended and can never play again if East Bengal were proved right but I’ll not move an inch. I’m not stopping till I prove them wrong.” and added, “I just pray that I get justice and no other junior player has to go through this predicament.”

However, the football club East Bengal have stated that they still have a contract with Ruidas and the player has submitted a copy of his expired contract before being picked by Mumbai City FC in the ISL players draft on July 23.

The All India Football Federation may take up the case of Ruidas with Mumbai City FC urging the parent body to take up the matter in an urgent basis.

Meanwhile, Indranil Das Blah, CEO of Mumbai City FC wrote in a letter, “We have signed a contract with Ruidas till May 31, 2018. The player who was earlier contracted to East Bengal has represented to us that his contract expired on may 31, a copy of which was provided to us.”

“It has been brought to our notice that East Bengal has sent a fresh contract to AIFF for two years (2017-19), allegedly signed by the player who has assured that he has never signed any such document for extension as alleged by East Bengal. In such circumstances, we would like to refer the matter to AIFF Player Status Committee on urgent basis.”

