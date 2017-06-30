I will call it a day after playing 2019 World Cup and World T20: Shoaib malik

Shoaib Malik was a part of the Pakistan team that defeated India in the Champions Trophy 2017 final. (Source: AP) Shoaib Malik was a part of the Pakistan team that defeated India in the Champions Trophy 2017 final. (Source: AP)

“If my form does not desert me and If I can maintain my current fitness standards, I will call it a day after playing in the 50-over World Cup and then the World T20,” Malik said in an interview.

“My ambition is to become the first Pakistani player to have featured in teams that have won three ICC events,” he

said.

“Everything will depend on how much I can continue contributing to the team as a senior player. I myself would

not like to remain part of the national team if I feel I am becoming a burden. I will retire. But right now after winning

the Champions Trophy I am very optimistic we can win the next World Cup in England,” he said.

“I retired from Test cricket in November 2015 after scoring a double hundred in the series against England because

I wanted to focus on ODIs and T20 cricket. And I think I have vindicated and justified my place in the team. I think my performances since my retirement from Test cricket speak for themselves,” he said.

“I feel no pressure now and I know every time I go out for Pakistan I can add value to our performances. Not getting

a big score in the Champions Trophy was disappointing but I did everything I could to make my presence felt as a senior pro,” he said.

“But winning the Champions Trophy is certainly one of the most memorable moments of my career. I am fortunate to have also been part of the team that won the World T20 in 2009 in England.”

“I try to give my best because since last two years I have charted out my remaining international career carefully.

I don’t want to let anyone down. I feel good looking at the younger players coming up and taking responsibility,” he said.

