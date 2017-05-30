I will be disappointed if we come across surfaces like Lords in the ICC Champions Trophy, says Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan will lead England against South Africa in bilateral series. (Source: Reuters) Eoin Morgan will lead England against South Africa in bilateral series. (Source: Reuters)

After a disspointing outing in the final ODI against South Africa, England captain Eoin Morgan has criticised the pitch that was on offer. It was green top surface which led to a batting collapse from the hosts, from which they could never recover.

“I’d be disappointed if we did come across surfaces like that in the ICC Champions Trophy,” Morgan said. “To win or lose the game on the toss in a major tournament is hard to take. Any side batting first has the potential to lose the game.

“I don’t think it was an ODI wicket. It makes it one-sided which I don’t think is good for anybody. There was a lot of live, green grass on the wicket.

“We saw the shots they played when they batted. We couldn’t play shots like that early this morning.

“But South Africa bowled beautifully. They did not give us anything to hit and if they did we managed to nick it. Credit goes to South Africa, they came back really well.”

“You earn the right to play positive cricket,” he said. “And we do need to keep our feet on the ground. But we didn’t play too aggressively. A lot of our shots were defensive shots. When it moves around like that, you nick the half-volleys.”

It’s the hardest thing telling Jonny he’s not playing when he’s done nothing wrong and he scores a huge amount of runs,” Morgan said. “I’m very, very impressed by him. He never lets us down. Whenever he comes in he scores runs and he continues to bang on the door.

“But as regards selection, Jason is the No.1 pick at the moment. Him and Alex Hales have been our 1 and 2 for quite a long time. They have had ups and downs but ultimately they have played in the fashion that we have played as a team and they have been very important to that.”

