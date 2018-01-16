I will apply for the position of England’s coach next year: Andrew Flintoff

Andrew Flintoff has thrown his hat in the ring for the position of England’s next coach (Source: Express Archive) Andrew Flintoff has thrown his hat in the ring for the position of England’s next coach (Source: Express Archive)

Former England captain and legendary all-rounder Andrew Flintoff has thrown his hat in the ring for the position of England’s next coach. Recently current England coach Trevor Bayliss had announced that he will step down from his duties in 2019 and Flintoff has announced that he will apply for the position next year.

Speaking on his podcast Flintoff, Savage and The Ping Pong Guy, Flintoff said,”I’m talking with my heart, yes (I’ll apply), I want to do it one day … if they want me to do it, I’ll do it. We spoke about it and I was serious, but I had to think if I’d be better than the person they’re choosing.”

This is not the first time that Flintoff will be applying for the position of England’s coach. He had done so earlier when Peter Moores was selected in 2014. “I knew I wouldn’t be better than Peter Moores, so after a half an hour conversation I withdrew, but also said if Moores doesn’t get it, put me back in the hat. I thought you can bang on about it and put players down, or actually do something about it, so I thought that I would have a crack at this, I wrote an email, three weeks past and no reply,” Flintoff said before adding, “I found out the ECB thought it wasn’t me despite me having one email all my life.”

Flintoff also spoke about how he would emphasize on the mental aspect of the game if given a chance to coach the team and rather simply focusing on skills.

“A coach’s job now is to get players feeling the best they can be to perform, as a coach or mentor, that’d be my greatest asset,” he said before concluding by saying, “When I look back now, I should’ve spent more time on my head, I spent all the time in the gym and practicing, but I should’ve spent more time focussing on my mind.”

