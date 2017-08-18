I was yawning in final session of day-night Test because it was past my bedtime, says Alastair Cook

Alastair Cook scored a fine hundred against West Indies during day one of the first day-night Test match at Edgbaston. (Source: AP) Alastair Cook scored a fine hundred against West Indies during day one of the first day-night Test match at Edgbaston. (Source: AP)

On day one of the historic day-night Test at Edgbaston, Alastair Cook proved his mettle with the willow as he notched up a fine hundred. However, playing in his first day-night Test, Cook admitted that he is still getting accustomed to the style of play.

In a report by cricket.au.com, Cook said, “I was yawning at 9 pm because it was past my bedtime,” he said after the finish at 9.30pm UK time. It was slightly unusual because you’re programmed to play in white kit starting at 11am with a red ball. It’s what we’ve done for all our careers. Suddenly changing it takes a little bit of time. It’s just a mental thing.”

“I’ve got the opportunity to get a big score with 153 not out on day one,” he said and added, “There’s obviously a lot of time left in game but you can always nick the first one tomorrow. But I’ve got an opportunity. It’s up to me to take it.”

I don’t know why hundreds are such a big thing. I was really pleased with the couple of 50s in a tough series against South Africa where the ball did quite a lot. But as a batter, you’re always judged on hundreds and big ones. It’s nice today that when it tilted in the batters’ favour, I managed to cash in.”

Meanwhile, Cook also praised skipper Joe root and said that seeing him bat is always a joy. “He makes it look quite easy – frustratingly easy. It’s incredible he manages to score like he does. If he’s not the best England player I’ve played with he’s right up there – I think he is. His game is phenomenal and he’s just churning out runs. He’s just phenomenally consistent against world-class bowlers around the world. Genius. Unbelievable player.”, Cook said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd