I was very surprised when Australian chief selector rang me up: Cameron White

Cameron White has reiterated his desire to make maximum use of the opportunity handed to him by the selectors

By: Express Web Desk | Published: January 11, 2018 5:58 pm
Cameron White has played IPL Cameron White has earned a recall to the Australian side. (Express File Photo)
After earning a recall to the Australian ODI side, veteran all-rounder Cameron White has reiterated his desire to make maximum use of the opportunity handed to him by the selectors. While White did exclaim surprise over his inclusion in the side (in place of injured Chris Lynn) he also said that he never gave up hope of making it back to the Aussie side.

“I was very surprised this morning when (Australian chief selector) Trevor Hohns rang me,” White said in Melbourne on Thursday (January 11). “In the back of my mind I never really gave up all hope. I’d like to think I can go into it not putting too much pressure on myself but I probably will …. (not knowing) how big of an opportunity it is and how long it’ll last.

“It’s just going to be up to me to make the most of it. Hopefully I can,” he said. “Making a few runs in the Big Bash hasn’t hurt. Maybe it is a little ironic, (although) I’d like to think that my one-day cricket for Victoria hasn’t hurt my chances of getting this opportunity.”

When asked which position he is expecting to play, White said, “I’ve got no idea (where I’ll bat), we’ve got a team meeting coming up shortly so I might get a bit more of an idea there,” White said. “All I know so far is I’ve walked into the team hotel, grabbed a t-shirt and a cap and I’m speaking to you guys. I guess I’ll find out more in the next hour or so and the next couple of days.”

