I was very nervous defending 208 against India: Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis wanted to defend a total of more than 350. (Source: Reuters) Faf du Plessis wanted to defend a total of more than 350. (Source: Reuters)

After a thrilling 72-run win over India in the first Test at Newlands, South African captain Faf du Plessis admitted that defending a paltry total of 208 made him nervous and he was hoping for a total around 350 to bowl at. Stating that things did not go according to plan, du Plessis maintained that had Dale Steyn remained fit then they would have bowled out India even more cheaply.

Speaking to the reporters, the 33-year-old said, “I knew that the new ball was going to be key for us. If we could get wickets with the new ball, we feel like we can get through their batting line-up.”

“But definitely I was very nervous. I came here this morning hoping to get a 350-run lead and bowl to them tonight, so obviously, that didn’t go to plan. But we’ve got fantastic seam bowlers and if there’s anything in the wicket, Vern and the other two guys are amazing. If we had Dale (Steyn) there today, I reckon we would have rolled them out cheaper,” cricbuzz quoted him saying.

Reflecting on the first Test, du Plessis said, “There was this flow the whole time: India’s on top, then South Africa’s on top, then they are taking the game to us and we are taking it back to them,” said du Plessis.

Meanwhile, the Proteas skipper also believes that such a high-intensity game will go a long way for the betterment of Test cricket. “As an advert for Test cricket, that’s as good as it gets. It was exciting and the fans had their full value for money because it was entertainment right through. There was no boring Test cricket, it was a lot of action. And that’s why we absolutely loved this Test match,” he concluded by saying.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd