I was the one that took beating from parents and not Irfan, reveals Yusuf Pathan

India’s fast bowler Irfan Pathan will be seen having some fun time with his family members, including his elder brother Yusuf Pathan and his father, on ‘The Kapil Sharma show’ which will be aired on Sunday night.

Irfan posted a picture on his Instagram account with Yusuf and his father and the show’s host and other team members. The caption of the picture said,”See u all tonight #tkss where u will come to know ‘Baap to baap hi hay’ with my witty father whom I love the most #fun #laughter.”

Irfan and Yusuf would be sharing their childhood instances apart from cricket where they’ll be seen pulling each other’s leg. Yusuf revealed that he was the one who used to get scolded by their parents and not Irfan.The younger brother used to keep himself fit by exercising daily. Yusuf said that he did not have the habit of exercising and didn’t focus on being fit, getting scolded for the same.

See u all tonight #tkss where u will come to know ‘Baap to baap hi hay’ with my witty father whom I love the most #fun #laughter A post shared by Irfan Pathan (@irfanpathan_official) on Jul 2, 2017 at 12:31am PDT

Yusuf also pointed out that Irfan was a fitness freak and used to workout which worked well for him and he was able to make his place first in the Indian team. Yusuf followed the process later by realising that how important is fitness for the body.

Irfan was a part of the Gujarat Lions in this year’s IPL after being included as Dwayne Bravo’s replacement but only managed to play one match in the season. Whereas Yusuf played 15 matches for the Kolkata Knight Riders, scoring 143 runs in the whole tournament.

