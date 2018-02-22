I was probably going too hard on myself and trying to fight the inner demon: David Warner

David Warner has expressed concerns over player burnout. (Source: Reuters) David Warner has expressed concerns over player burnout. (Source: Reuters)

Australia opener David Warner had recently raised concerns over the gruelling international cricket schedule and has now revealed that he had to fight his inner demons to recover from the slump he suffered after the Ashes. Revealing that he was mentally drained out during the ODI series against England in January, Warner said that he found it tough to make the transition from the longer format to the shorter version of the game and was going a bit too hard on himself.

In a chat with cricket.com.au, Warner was asked if he found the switch from T20 to Tests a bit tough to execurte to which the southpaw replied by saying that it was actually the other way round. “I don’t think at all. It’s more the other way this year. I’ve found it a little bit draining that I wasn’t really timing the ball as well as I would have liked with the one-day stuff,” he said.

Explaining his mental state. Warner said, “In my mind I was probably going too hard – I’ve got blisters on my hands in places where I wouldn’t normally get them. I reckon I was real tense and really just trying to fight that inner demon to say, ‘go hard. And I didn’t need to.”

Looking ahead at the South African tour Warner, said, “To go from here back to Test cricket, I’ll fall back into place and I’ll get my work in in the nets with ‘Hicky’ (assistant coach Graeme Hick) and ‘Boof’ (head coach Darren Lehmann) throwing me throwdowns and running drinks for the boys,” he said.

“I can’t wait to get over there and I’m actually pumped. I’ll probably have two days (off) and then get out there in the afternoon, have a weights session and have a run around, get used to the time zone and try to adjust to the climate,” he concluded by saying.

