I was painted as the bad guy and I’m totally cool with it, says Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen has been selected as one of the eight International marquee players for the upcoming T20 Global League in South Africa. (Source: AP)

Kevin Pietersen said that the reason he was cool with being painted as the bad guy was so that the public can now see the real picture. He was tagged as the bad guy because he used to promote Indian Premier League at the time when the England Cricket Board had little time for it.

Pietersen, who has been selected as one of the eight International marquee players for the upcoming T20 Global League in South Africa, said in an interview that he was lucky to play in the tournaments where he can produce at the big stage. “I’m lucky to have these T20 tournaments where I can still produce on the big stage. This is the environment I have been in since 2008,” Pietersen said at the Global League launch.

“It is the environment that got me in trouble with all the big bosses, this is the environment where it is now being applauded and they are willing to risk injuries for players to participate for the experience.

At the time when there was not enough support for IPL, Pietersen used to promote it in his country and was tagged as the bad guy. “I came back from that first IPL, that second IPL and I was promoting it, and saying ‘we’ve got to get more English guys into these set-ups’,” he said. “I was painted as the bad guy and I’m totally cool with it because the public can see the picture that is now being rolled out.”

The 36-year-old said that it was nice to see youngsters like Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes participating in the tournament.

