I was nervous and had a sleepless night before the Test, says Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav had a perfect start to his Test career when he scalped four Australian wickets in his debut game on the first day of the fourth and final Test match in Dharamsala on Saturday. The youngster stamped authority when he removed a well settled David Warner to bag his first international wicket.

While Warner became his first victim, Yadav also picked wickets of Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins. After a superb first day at the office, the UP bowler had a conversation with BCCI.Tv and revealed how he really felt when he was told about making a debut.

“To be honest, when I got to know yesterday (Friday) that I was going to be playing my first Test, I was nervous and had a sleepless night,” Kuldeep said.

“I was bound to have butterflies in my stomach since it was time for my debut that too in whites. There was nervousness and excitement when I received my Test cap this morning and that was a dream come true moment for me. To come out and put up such a telling performance on my debut was like an icing on the cake. I couldn’t have asked for anything more.”

“It was an emotional moment for me to take my maiden wicket. I had dreamt about this moment since childhood, since the time I started playing cricket. I won’t forget that moment. What was more enjoyable was the fact that the team needed a breakthrough badly at that time. I was glad I could help and contribute to the team’s cause. After that, my confidence levels went up and the nervousness that I felt in the morning went off. I thoroughly enjoyed bowling today.”

While the young man picked up a four-wicket haul, he also credited Indian skipper Virat Kohli who continued to motivate him and suggested him to stick to the plans.

“After taking my first wicket, Virat bhai came to the boundary ropes and congratulated me. He told me I was bowling well and motivated me to do well further. In the dressing room during Lunch, we had devised plans for each batsman and Kohli was reminding me of those plans at the boundary ropes asking me to stick to the plans and continue bowling well.

“He has been motivating me throughout the season be it in the nets or when I have not been included in the playing eleven. As a youngster, your captain coming to you and motivating you does help and boosts your confidence.”

Talking about the track, Kuldeep told that the Dharamsala pitch didn’t really had much to offer to the bowlers as there was not much turn not bounce for the bowlers.

“It was a very good wicket to bat on and it didn’t have much turn or bounce for the bowlers. I just wanted to stick to a disciplined line,” Kuldeep said.“I believe Glenn Maxwell and Peter Handscomb’s wickets were very important given the circumstances. Both wickets were good and both had variations in them. I got one wicket off a typical chinaman delivery and the other on a wrong ‘un. All wickets were important for me and it is a feeling I cannot express at the moment.”

The four-match series between India and Australia is level at 1-1 so far. The visitors won the first match in Pune with ease while the Bangalore Test was conveniently taken away by India. Third Test that took place in Ranchi ended in a draw after Handscomb and Marsh rescued the Aussies from a critical situation.

