I was disappointed to miss out on the IPL: Joe Root

England Test captain, Joe Root expressed disappointment after missing out on a lucrative IPL contract. Despite being nominated as a marquee player, Root was not bought by any franchise. Stating that he put his name in the auction as he wanted to play more T20 cricket, the 27-year-old maintained that he will take this period to prepare for the upcoming Test series.

“I was disappointed. The reason I wanted to go out there was to play more Twenty20 cricket; it wasn’t to go and earn as much money as possible. I’m not in that position,” Guardian quoted Root saying.

“For me, I wasn’t going to fit into any one of those IPL teams. There’s not really much you can do. It was disappointing but it’s also very understandable. Sides have a clear idea of what they want their makeup of their team to look like and they build around that,” he added.

“You’ve just got to get on with the rest of the cricket I can play. It gives me a really good period to make sure everything is set for the start of the Test season back at home but it would have been really nice to have had the experience and everything that the IPL brings to the table,” he further added.

Speaking about how he could impress franchises in the future, Root said, “It’s completely out of my control. The amount of Twenty20 cricket I’m available to play at the moment is minimal and there’s a World T20 in a couple of years’ time. I thought it [the IPL] would be a great opportunity to get some good experience in a fantastic tournament.”

