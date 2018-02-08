I was cramping but had to stay till the end to get us 300, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli celebrates his century. (Source: Reuters) Virat Kohli celebrates his century. (Source: Reuters)

Man of the match and Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who continued his brilliant form in the third ODI against South Africa, said that the team always looks for someone to bat till the end and it was an amzing feeling to do so as the captain. Kohli made 160 not out from 159 balls to lead his side to a 124-run victory.

After India took a 3-0 lead in the series, Kohli said, “Well the tour didn’t start off too well but I knew I had to come in and get stuck in for us to compete in every game. Feels very good that it’s coming off in winning causes.”

Kohli felt that the match took a drastic turn after the 30th over. “It started off with good pace and bounce. The new ball was hitting the ball nicely with pace. It was a drastic change after the 30th over and we immediately chopped down our target from 330 to 280-290.”

Adding that it was an amazing feeling to stick till the end, especially as a captain, the 29-year old said, “You’re always looking for someone to get bat till the end and it’s amazing if you do it as the captain. Another good partnership with Shikhar and a good stand with Bhuvi in the end as well. I was cramping towards the end but knew I had to stay till the end to get us 300.”

“These are the times you’re tested mentally as well as physically. We wanted to give the spinners the pressure of defending today and it worked out. The intensity will be more in the fourth game because we can’t lose this series anymore. I’m sure they’ll come all guns blazing so we want to close that door,” he added.

India posted 303 for six in their 50 overs, before restricting their hosts to 179 all out to take a 3-0 lead in the series.

