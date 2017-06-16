I was clinically depressed and contemplated harming myself, says Steve Harmison

Former England pace bowler Steve Harmison has revealed in his autobiography ‘Speed Demons’ that he had faced an intense battle with depression during his career. He also claimed that at one point things got so bad that he even contemplated suicide.

In his autobiography Harmison also stated that in 2004 he had even gone on to see a psychologist about his ‘demons’. He said he suffered from depression on long tours abroad but found it pursued him even in a home series.

Speaking about those dark time Harmison said, “Fast forward to the great summer of 2004, when I was number one in the rankings for the Test bowlers. It was the same story only worse. I was in no position to celebrate. I was in no state to do anything. England won all seven Tests but as that summer went on I could feel the brightness growing darker. The horrible truth was those same feelings, which had consumed me on trips abroad, were overpowering me again — and this time it had nothing to do with being away from home. The demons had not bothered to travel. They had come to get me at home, in the middle of a very successful English summer.”

Harmison also claimed that he had spoken to the England team doctor and a couple of players about it. “I spoke to the England team doctor Peter Gregory and saw a psychologist. I was asked: “Have you ever considered harming yourself? That frightened the hell out of me. It was clear I was clinically depressed and medication would be the way forward. I’ve been on it ever since.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd