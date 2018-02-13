I was absolutely ruined after ODI series, needed a break: Steve Smith

Steve Smith will lead Australia against South Africa in the upcoming tour. (Source: AP) Steve Smith will lead Australia against South Africa in the upcoming tour. (Source: AP)

Australia skipper Steve Smith has admitted that the grueling Ashes series took a toll on his body and the break he took thereafter was something he desperately needed. Stating that he was completely ruined after the one-dayers Smith went on to add that the time-off has helped him regain his mental strength and he is ready for the upcoming challenge – tour to South Africa.

“I needed it (a break). I was absolutely ruined after the one-dayers. It takes a lot out of you, an Ashes series. Particularly with every Test match going five days and the extra pressures and everything that comes with an Ashes series. I was certainly feeling it mentally. And the last 10 or 12 days that I’ve had off, it’s been great,” cricbuzz quoted him saying.

“I haven’t picked up a bat and now I’m keen to get the bat back in my hands which probably means it’s been good and I’m ready to go for what’s going to be an exciting tour of South Africa,” he added.

Noticeably, Smith averaged a mere 20 in the ODI series loss. Reflecting on his performance, the number one-ranked Test batsman said, “You could probably see it in the one-dayers that we played, the guys that had played Test cricket throughout the summer were probably just not quite at their best mentally – just a bit fatigued.”

“We probably saw that in our T20 performances – the guys that came in fresh and had been playing a bit of white-ball cricket in the Big Bash, those were the guys that were playing some good cricket,” he added.

“It’s been good that the Test guys have been able to have a little bit of a break and freshen up and really hit the ground running when we get to South Africa,” he concluded by saying.

