I wanted us to be proactive, stay ahead of the game: Joe Root

England’s new skipper Joe Root has begun his first Test on a high as he led his side to a dramatic 211 run win over South Africa at Lords. With such a start, for fans, Root will be the golden boy of English cricket.

After the victory Root said, “I didn’t really know what to expect,” and added, “but what was really pleasing was everything I asked of the lads they were very open to.”

Praising the efforts of his side, Root said, “It’s a great start, and the whole team were fabulous throughout,” and added. “Everything that was thrown at them and asked of them, they responded extremely well.”

When asked what he had said to keep his team upbeat, Root said, “All I said was I want us to try to be quite proactive, stay ahead of the game when those opportunities come, take responsibility if you’re in a position to do so. I think everyone at certain points did that.”

“I think it’s really important we continue to do that if we’re going to take this side forward.” , he further added.

Noticeably, Root played the whole test with a cold. Speaking about it, Root said, “I obviously wasn’t very well, but nothing was going to stop me trying to enjoy this week and to come out of it with a win has been an amazing feeling,” he said. “I’ll take it if it means winning and feeling crook for a few days.”

Root, who won the toss in his first Test toss played a key role in the victory. Apart from the brilliant 190 in the first innings, he rotated his bowlers well. Also, the decision to include two spinners paid rich dividends. It will be interesting to see how his future pans out as a captain.

