I want to see more consistency, control and variation by Bangladesh bowlers: Courtney Walsh

Bangladesh bowling coach, Courtney Walsh’s has had his first bowling camp. However, it wasn’t a good beginning as it was marred by rain. However, the West Indian is looking to do his best and work out the nuances of the game with the national bowlers.

“We have been trying to fine-tune and correct some of those mistakes, to improve in certain areas,” he said and added, “Progress has been made, but unfortunately we have been having some bad weather, so not as much progress has been made as I would have liked. But we are not wasting the days. Whenever we can, we are going outdoors. We are having meetings inside, just discussing cricket and trying to get the cricket brain sharp.”

Adding that he wants to see more consistency, Walsh said, “I want to see more consistency, control, variation, and to put more thought into what they are doing. They are young and exciting, but they have to be a little bit more consistent and keep the pace up. Once they get on to the park, they have to do it. We can’t do it for them. I have been telling them that ‘you are in control of your own destiny, just go out there and get the job done. Try to improve and learn all the time’. If they can achieve the first part – control and consistency – before the competition starts, I will be very happy.”

Commenting on young Mustafizur Rahman, he said, “He knows what needs to be done as well. I have to give him credit because he is eager to get out there and practice perfectly. He wants to be the best there is, and he is a special talent. This weather has frustrated him as well because we were making progress. He has what it takes to correct what’s happening, and I am sure he will come out better.”

