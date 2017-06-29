I want to perform well and catch selectors’ eye: Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan would be a part of India ‘A’ Test squad against South Africa ‘A’. (Source: Express Archive) Ishan Kishan would be a part of India ‘A’ Test squad against South Africa ‘A’. (Source: Express Archive)

Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan received a call for the India ‘A’ Test squad that would be touring for South Africa for two four-day Test matches against South Africa ‘A’ team in August. The left-hander, in an exclusive interaction with indianexpress.com, talks about his plans and preparations for the upcoming series.

“The one thing that is good is that I have got a call in the Test team. Moreover, I will be playing the Chennai league for MRF as well as KCA tournament so I would get a good match practice before the tour as they are all days matches. So it would be a good practice for me before the tour starts,” he said.

Ishan was last seen in action during the Indian Premier League where he donned the Gujarat Lions jersey in the cash-rich league. The former under-19 skipper said he focussed more on fitness after IPL.

“After the Indian Premier League concluded, I didn’t do nets much but was more focusing on my fitness training,” Kishan said.

The youngster paid a lot of attention to his keeping during the NCA camp which was held recently in Bangalore.

“Talking about wicket-keeping, I got a good practice in the NCA camp that was held recently,” he said.

Kishan was a part of a star-studded Gujarat team that included the likes of Brendon McCullum, Suresh Raina, Aaron Finch and many other international players. Ishan hailed the inputs that he got from senior players while coping up with pressure during crucial stages.

“They have been helpful in making me understand how to cope up with pressure situations. For instance, if I’m batting with him (McCullum), he helped me in keeping calm at crucial situations. There have been many senior players who were pretty helpful in telling me what I needed to do when I first get in and after settling down at the crease,” he revealed.

Ishan feels he is ready to play for the country but is as of now focussed on proving his worth, both as a batsman and a wicketkeeper.

“I would have to show that I’m ready for that place. For instance, I am training hard and focusing on all the requirements which are needed for an Indian wicket-keeper. All I can do is that I give my best and if I’m doing well it would obviously catch selectors’ eye. So, for now I’m just looking forward to performing well, produce good stuff with the bat as well as impress with my wicket-keeping,” Kishan said.

When asked about his preferable batting position, the left-handed Gujarat Lions batsman insisted that he would like to bat at number five. “I would like to bat at number five,” Kishan concluded.

India ‘A’ squad for Tests: PK Panchal, Abhinav Mukund, Shreyas Iyer, Ankit Bawne, Karun Nair (Captain), Sudip Chatterjee, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hanuma Vihari, Jayant Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Aniket Choudhary, Ankit Rajpoot.

