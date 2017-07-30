I want to keep performing & continue improving as a cricketer: Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara scored 154 in first innings against Sri Lanka. (Source: PTI) Cheteshwar Pujara scored 154 in first innings against Sri Lanka. (Source: PTI)

India clinched a magnificent win against Sri Lanka at Galle on Saturday in the first Test of three-match series. The Virat Kohli-led team grabbed the win by 304 runs after the hosts ended their second innings at 245. Cheteshwar Pujara who scored a flamboyant 154 in first innings to anchor India to a total of 600 while talking to ANI revealed about his plans and game.

“I want to keep performing & continue improving as a cricketer and I’m confident, I can add few more shots in my batting,” said Cheteshwar Pujara.

Talking about his challenges, Pujara told that the most challenging time came when he was asked to sit out of the team for almost a year in 2011.

“One of the most challenging time of my career was when I was out for six months, got injured again in 2011 & didn’t play for a year,” Pujara said.

Pujara recollected the moment when he first played for India in 2010 the longest format. “2010 most crucial yr for me when I made my debut, remember my 1st test as I wanted to play with legends,” said Pujara.

India are in Sri Lanka for three Tests, 5 ODIs and a T20I where they have already registered a win in the first clash while will begin the quest in second from August 3. Kohli’s troops scored 600 runs in the first innings and later bundled out Sri Lanka for 291 to take a lead by 309 runs.

Later, Virat didn’t enforce a follow-on and came out to bat again where he notched up his 17th Test hundred. India declared the innings at 240/3 and eventually won the match.

