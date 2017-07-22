I tweet what I like, I don’t bother what people think about it: Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag earlier appeared for the interview of India’s head coach job. (Source: AP) Virender Sehwag earlier appeared for the interview of India’s head coach job. (Source: AP)

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag is known for his humorous tweets and the aggressive batsman while talking to India Today suggested that he is certainly not worried about what people think about what he posts on social media. Sehwag will be seen in a new TV series ‘Umeed India’ where he would anchor and interview Olympic athletes.

“I wanted to know how our athletes train, practice and prepare. I came to know many good and bad things. We easily say players go to Olympics for selfies. No one bothers about the hard work that goes behind,” he told.

“Many stories come from the dressing room that one doesn’t speak when you are playing but can do once retired. People have told me they enjoy and are inspired. These are no great skills of mine just some commentary I used to joke about in the dressing room which people have now begun to like,” he added.

When asked about whether he would have avoided posted some particular tweet, the former Indian opener replied, “there is none.”

Sehwag even went on to suggest that he is actually not bothered about what people think of him.

“I don’t bother about image. I write things that I like. I liked the show so I did this show. I write what I like I don’t bother what people think about it,” he said.

He recently was one of the candidates who applied for India’s head coach job and was interviewed by the Cricket Advisory Committee. Though Sehwag wasn’t able to grab the post and it eventually went to Ravi Shastri.

