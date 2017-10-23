I try to outsmart the batsman by observing his style of play: Hasan Ali

Hasan Ali played a leading role in Pakistan’s series win against Sri Lanka. (Source: File) Hasan Ali played a leading role in Pakistan’s series win against Sri Lanka. (Source: File)

After securing an impressive win in the fifth and final ODI against Sri Lanka at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed expressed delight over the performance of his team and complimented debutant Usman Khan. Reserving special praise for Hasan Ali, Sarfraz also praised his all-around skills. Deservedly Ali was awarded the player of the series and after receiving the award Ali revealed his mantra for success, which is reading the batsman’s style of play.

“I try to focus on the basics. Conditions here are tough. If you bowl in one place, it’s easy for batsmen to play, but I use the bouncer to push the batsmen back. I thank the crowd for their continuous support. I follow the basics and that are your body language and attitude. I also try to outsmart the batsman by observing his style of play. The conditions here are tough, but my plan is to bowl well and focus on taking wickets. I try bouncers because I want to push the batsman on the back foot and restrict his scoring shots off the front foot.”

Expressing delight, skipper Sarfraz Ahmed said, “It gives a lot of happiness when you give an opportunity to someone and they perform. Usman finished the match in the first five overs. We’re going from strength to strength, we have lots of options. I want our batting to perform more, if we score 270-280, our bowling is strong. Can’t ask for anything more from the boys. Usman was absolutely brilliant. He won us the game in the first 10 overs and the rest was just a formality. Shadab and Hasan Ali did the rest. Our batting department also proved that we are capable of adapting to the conditions batting first or second. The team management deserves a lot of credit for this success. I want to thank the crowd. They have been superb all series. ”

Debutant Usman Khan credited the backroom staff and said, “Wasn’t easy, but the team atmosphere is confident. Learning a lot from our bowling coach. Was focusing on what was working for me. It was not that easy. I’m gaining confidence with every opportunity I’m getting. I want to perform well and that’s my desire no matter which side I play for. Dad forced me to play cricket and today I look back and feel happy for myself for whatever I’ve done. I’m dedicating this special performance [7 overs 34 runs 5 wickets] to my parents. The coach and the staff keep telling me to focus on the basics and that’s what I try to do.”

Opposition skipper Upul Tharanga rued the lack of application by his batsman and said, “We’re not playing to our strengths, to our capability. We didn’t mass 200 four times. They were straight, always trying to get wickets. We didn’t play well. Very disappointed. We couldn’t handle the pressure well. Usman bowled really well and he deserved a fifer. Pakistan bowlers always think of taking wickets, they put pressure by bowling dots and that is why I think they end up taking more wickets. We keep repeating the same mistakes and I’m very disappointed to say that. Hopefully, the boys learn from their mistakes and come out strong next time.”

