I tried to change certain things and perceptions around me: Glenn Maxwell

Disappointed after losing his place in the Australian one-day setup, hard-hitting all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has stated that he will continue to strive harder and change the perceptions around him. His statement comes in the wake of the selector’s decision to drop him based on his poor run of form. In the last 20 matches, Maxwell failed to have a good outing and averaged a paltry 22.

Reacting to the development, Maxwell in a conversation with cricket.com.au, said, “I was extremely disappointed not to be in that one day side, but I completely understood the reasoning from Trevor Hohns that my last 20 ODIs haven’t been good enough. “That was the phone call I received. You can’t really say too much to that.

“I’m sure there’s other stats that probably say that maybe I was a little bit stiff, but there’s stats that say it was my time to be left out. “I can’t do too much about it now,” he added.

“I feel like I’ve been in good form this summer and I was hoping that would get me the nod,” he said before adding, “They (selectors) asked me to go away and make runs and I tried to pile them on.

“I tried to change certain things and change certain perceptions. I felt like I went a long way to doing that by being the leading run scorer (in the Shield) heading into Christmas.

“Even at the start of this Big Bash, I’ve played a lot more sensible, I’ve tried to be the rock for our team.”

“I feel like I’ve made big strides this summer, both technique-wise and mentally. Hopefully I can get on that plane to England and play over there and put my name forward for the 2019 World Cup,” he concluded by saying.

