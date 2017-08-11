I thought I had lost the World Cup, says England women’s team captain Heather Knight

England won the trophy after beating India in a thrilling final. England won the trophy after beating India in a thrilling final.

England skipper Heather Knight has revealed that she was under the apprehension that she had misplaced the ICC Women’s World Cup trophy. This was less than a week after her side secured the trophy at Lord’s after beating India in a thrilling final.

In an interview with the Guardian, she said, “I thought I had (the trophy) with me because I had the box. But (the box) was empty. I had a security lady guarding it but it was literally just a box. I realised I left the trophy with Sky Sports, so I went back to get it after few Pimm’s but it wasn’t there anymore.”

Knight then went to the security guard to check what had happened and the guard said that some woman had walked off with it and it ‘looked a bit dodgy’. “I was panicked. I thought I’d lost the World Cup. Luckily the dubious looking lady was from the ECB.”

Fortunately, she did find it back safely in her hands which gave her a huge sigh of relief.

Knight also stated that this edition of the World Cup had helped gather a lot of interest in women’s cricket. “There’s definitely been a lot more interest,” said Knight when asked what the World Cup win means for the women’s game. There was actually a health food shop in Kensington that wanted to name a salad after me. I think the offer was free salad for life. I’m not sure what would be in a ‘Heather Knight salad’ to be honest. Maybe a bit of halloumi, some chicken, avocado – it’ll have to pack a full punch. We’ll see what happens.”

