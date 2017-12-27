Ashes 2017: I think Usman Khawaja has gone backwards a little bit, says Shane Warne

Usman Khawaja could manage only 17 runs during the first innings of the fourth Test in Melbourne. (Source: AP) Usman Khawaja could manage only 17 runs during the first innings of the fourth Test in Melbourne. (Source: AP)

According to legendary Australian leg-spinner, middle-order batsman Usman Khawaja has taken a step back in his career. This was after he could manage only 17 runs during the first innings of the fourth Test in Melbourne. Stating that Khawaja has all the talent in the world, Warne maintained what he needs to do is convert the starts into bigger scores.

Speaking to Wide World of Sports, he said, He has had a good career. At times there he’s made some wonderful hundreds, but the downside to him is I think he lacks a bit of intensity, lacks a bit of energy, and he’s not busy enough. We know he’s got the talent, it’s more his body language and his intensity when he comes to the crease. Have a presence, he’s lacking that at the moment.”

“Maybe it’s just his form his down, but for me he’s lacking some serious presence as a No.3. We know he’s a good player but this is not good enough. He needs to be better than that. He can’t just stand there, block the ball and not have anything else happening. For me he’s got to be a bit more busy,” he added.

Recalling his previous season, Warne said, “We all thought ‘here we go we’ve got a No.3 who’s going to be consistent, he can take the game away from the opposition and allow Steve Smith and the middle order a lot more protection.”

“But I think he’s gone backwards a little bit. To me it’s all about his intensity more than anything else. He’s a good player, I think he’s got all the talent in the world, but he does need to improve. We’ve seen him over the years play some great innings but unfortunately he just hasn’t done it often enough,” Warne concluded by saying.

