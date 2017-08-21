I think this Indian team will win 2019 World Cup, says Axar Patel

Axar Patel picked up three wickets for 34 runs in his 10 overs against Sri Lanka on Sunday. (Source: Reuters) Axar Patel picked up three wickets for 34 runs in his 10 overs against Sri Lanka on Sunday. (Source: Reuters)

India started off their ODI series with a comfortable nine wicket win over Sri Lanka in Dambulla on Sunday. For India, left arm spinner Axar Patel was the pick of the bowlers, picking up three wickets for 34 runs in his 10 overs. After the match, India’s pacer Jasprit Bumrah spoke with Axar Patel on his performance in the match.

On being asked about the bowling plan and his emotions after getting selected into the squad, Axar said, “I am really happy to be back in the team after six or seven months, I was not too worried about making a comeback, I thought that I would continue the same way as I used to perform earlier, when playing for India.”

Jasprit also asked Axar about the game plan when Sri Lanka’s first wicket partnership was building up, to which he replied,”Initially I planned to contain the Sri Lankan batsmen as they were scoring at a high rate and even I needed two overs to settle down, then I decided to go for wickets and felt really good when I got my first wicket after two overs.”

Axar also praised Shikhar Dhawan’s knock of unbeaten 132 runs and felt that he deserved the man of the match award, “Really happy to see Dhawan score and he deserved the man of the match and it feels good when the entire team is performing to their level best in every department, and are not dependent on individuals.”

On being asked about the change which he noticed in the current Indian Team from past six-seven months when Axar last played for India, he said, “All players are young with the average age of 26-27 so I think this is a main factor and everyone is enjoying each other’s company. There is unity in the team which is helping us to gel up together so I think this team will win the 2019 ICC World Cup.” India will play their second ODI of the five match series on August 24 in Pallekele.

