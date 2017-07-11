I think there’s got to be a compromise on both sides: Mark Taylor

Mark Taylor further went on to suggest that all of us are seeking to watch the game more than any controversy. (Source: AP) Mark Taylor further went on to suggest that all of us are seeking to watch the game more than any controversy. (Source: AP)

Australian cricket is going through a rough patch especially off the field. There has been a pay dispute between the players and the recent repercussions of the same was seen when Australia ‘A’ players boycotted their tour to South Africa.

Former Australian player Mark Taylor has suggested that a compromise is required between CA and ACA on the dispute while speaking at an Ashes event organised by the Nine Network in Melbourne.

“I think there’s got to be a compromise on both sides, I really believe that,” Taylor said on Tuesday. “I think at any negotiation you give and you take. I think when you get to that situation, which I hope we are getting very close to now, then you get close to a resolution. I’m confident there will be a resolution soon. I don’t know when but I just hope both sides keep working hard at it.”

Taylor further went on to suggest that all of us are seeking to watch the game more than any controversy.

“I think everyone has probably read and heard enough about things that don’t involve people scoring runs and taking wickets, me included, and I think that [the cricket] is what we all want to see. That includes sponsors, TV networks, past players, commentators, and I think the quicker we get to that situation the better for the game.”

The upcoming Ashes series which is scheduled in November is also under dark clouds but the former Australian seemed optimistic about and said that he was confident that the series will go on as scheduled.

“I’m still very confident there will be an Ashes series and I’m very confident there will be some Test-match cricket played by Australia before them. That’s certainly what I’m working towards and I’m assuming both parties are working towards that. It’s far from ideal and it’s cost an Australia A tour of South Africa which is disappointing, no doubt about it. But at this stage we haven’t lost a Bangladesh tour and we certainly don’t want to lose an Ashes tour here in Australia.”

