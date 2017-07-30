I think competition for places is bigger in IPL, says Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan has claimed that cash rich Indian Premier League is the most competitive T20 league. (Source: BCCI) Shakib Al Hasan has claimed that cash rich Indian Premier League is the most competitive T20 league. (Source: BCCI)

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has claimed that cash rich Indian Premier League is the most competitive T20 league and competition for places is intense.

“I think the competition for places is bigger in the IPL as only four will play from the available 10 foreigners,” said Shakib. “At times, even after playing well, you might not get the chance due to combinations, so it is always difficult to say which four will play.”, he said while talking to bdnews24.com

Comparing it with the other leagues, Shakib said, “In the PSL or CPL, the four foreign cricketers are more or less fixed and they don’t like to change a lot unless it is very necessary. I don’t see any other differences apart from it. Everywhere, the level of cricket is good,” he added.

Stating that he enjoys playing in various leagues across the globe, he said, “”Enjoyment is there in every place because if you play, there is a desire to do well and it remains an enjoyable experience. While if you are not playing and waiting to get a call, it also gives you a different kind of feeling. As far as the CPL is concerned, it is quite different and the seriousness is mostly surrounded only [when you play] on the field, while outside the field, there is nothing much about it,”, he concluded.

Recently, Shakib Al Hasan had managed to retain the top spot as the best all-rounder in the ICC Test Rankings.

