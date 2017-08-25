I think it is possible to win both Test matches against Australia, says Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan has claimed that the Tigers can go on to win both the matches. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan has claimed that the Tigers can go on to win both the matches.

Ahead of the the two match Test series against Australia, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan has claimed that the Tigers can go on to win both the matches.

Speaking to the reporters, Shakib said, “I think it is possible to win both Test matches. There is no reason why we can’t do that. If you ask me about my own expectations then I would say with it would be to win both Tests.”

Meanwhile, Shakib, who will be playing his 50th Test, recalled his career and said, “I don’t have much regret in my life. I am very much happy with what has happened with me. I would feel much better if I could play more matches,” he said. “Those matches I have played and had a good performance, all are important to me.”

“I would say the Test match against England in 2016 is the most memorable one. As my individual performance, I can remember my 92 runs against West Indies. Scoring 217 against New Zealand was a big achievement for me.”

Commenting on the opposition , he said, “They are one side who they have a culture to adapt in every condition in a quick span of time,” Shakib pointed out. “Although it will very tough considering there will be rain as well as heat but they will try to cope with it as they had done previously.

“We have to play our best cricket if we want to defeat them. We have to do well in every aspect if we want to win a Test match. We have to bat and bowl well. Whichever team they may send, they are a difficult opponent in every condition. They can cope with the conditions around the world very fast and no other team can do better than them.

“They are the strongest opponent for us although they are, for now, an inexperience side. They didn’t perform well in India and Sri Lanka in recent times. I hope that they will continue the streak and we’ll do well against them.”

