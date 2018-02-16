I think I am ready for senior level international cricket: Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw led India to their fourth U-19 World Cup. (Source: Cricket World Cup) Prithvi Shaw led India to their fourth U-19 World Cup. (Source: Cricket World Cup)

India U-19 World Cup-winning captain Prithvi Shaw is ready for the big stage of senior international cricket and the challenges that lie in it. Shaw, who has already had a brief exposure after featuring for Board President’s XI against New Zealand last year, revealed that he will try to grab the opportunities as it comes and not put too much pressure on himself.

Speaking to DNA, Shaw said,”I think I am ready. I am doing my job. It is all about how much you score, how fit you are at that level. Maybe the selectors are looking at me. I have to grab the opportunities.”

Recalling his journey from junior cricket to the senior level domestic format, Shaw revealed that he was a bit nervous on his Ranji Trophy debut. “The pressure was only in my Ranji Trophy debut (2016-17 semifinal against Tamil Nadu in Rajkot). I was nervous as I had come back from the U-19 Asia Cup. I still remember, we just won the U-19 Asia Cup and we came back to Mumbai. Suddenly, the selectors called me for the Ranji Trophy semifinal. It was an opportunity for me to score runs at the higher level. I missed out on the first innings (4) but made up in the second innings (120). It was possible due to the experienced players in the team encouraging me and taking the pressure off me,” Shaw said before adding, “I am a person who likes to be in the present. When the time comes to play Irani Cup, if I get the chance, I will make sure I will do my best,” he said.

Shaw is also among the few U-19 cricketers to bag an IPL contract. Remaining unperturbed by the glitz and glamour associated with it, a cool and composed concluded by saying, “I am well matured to handle all those things. I will make sure I will not go in the wrong path. I will get experience playing in IPL. I will talk with Ricky Ponting sir, Pravin Amre sir and all the other support staff. I will enjoy over there. But the main thing is that I am going to play for DD. It is going to be great fun.”

