I think captaincy will bring the best out in Joe Root, says Shane Warne

Shane Warne is hoping that Joe Root after becoming England’s Test captain will change England’s way of playing Test cricket. The upcoming Test series against South Africa will be Joe Root’s first as captain. He will lead the team on July 6 at Lord’s. Warne also believes that Root will inspire his team-mates to play attacking cricket.

All-time Aussie great Warne used to criticise England’s previous captain Cook during early stages of his record-breaking stint as captain. The leggie feels Root will provide more stability to the side with the new approach.

Asked about Root’s approach after becoming the captain, Warne said, “I think he has a bit more flair than Alastair Cook. Alastair Cook had a lot of strengths … (but) I think (Root) will be a lot different tactically.”

After Cook completed his national-record of 59 Tests as captain, he faced 4-0 series defeat against India last year, where Warne concluded that he hasn’t brought much change in his tactics, using the same old ways.

“Even recently in India, England had a great chance to win that first Test but batted too long,” he said. “That’s been a bit of a sign with England, where they’ve just batted a bit too long (so) they can’t lose the game.

“I hope Root will be a little bit more: ‘We’re going to try and win this.’ “I think Alastair Cook got better – no one is their best version of themselves as captain when they start.

“I was very critical of Alastair Cook at the start because he wasn’t making a run either, and I didn’t think he captained the side that well. But that was three or four years ago. I hope Joe Root will be a little bit more aggressive and try and win games, rather than make sure they don’t lose them.”

Warne is very excited about Joe Root’s captaincy and expects from England’s coaches to give him some freedom to make his own decisions during matches.

“I think it will bring the best out in him, he will enjoy it. I’m excited to see the way he (does it),” the 47-year-old said.

“I hope (it’s) like the way he bats. He’s aggressive, and takes the game on – he likes to be positive all of the time – so I hope that rubs off in his captaincy.”

Currently, Root’s primary focus is on limited overs format for the next month’s Champions Trophy after which he’ll look forward to the seven Test matches against South Africa and West Indies.

