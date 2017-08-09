I think Anil Kumble took the right decision to quit, says Mohammad Azharuddin

Anil Kumble resigned as India’s coach ahead of the team’s tour of West Indies. (Source: AP) Anil Kumble resigned as India’s coach ahead of the team’s tour of West Indies. (Source: AP)

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin is the latest to join the bandwagon of those who defended Anil Kumble’s decision to quit as Indian cricket team’s head coach. Stating that it was the right decision, Azhar said that it kept Kumble’s self-respect intact.

Speaking at the sidelines of an event, Azhar said, “I feel very sad for him. It is sad that something like this happened to Anil. Knowing Anil, I don’t think he is that type of a person. Maybe he thought it is better to be away than losing your self-respect. I think he took the right decision,” and added, “The Indian team in those days were different to the team now so it is unfair to compare. He (Shastri) was also part of the team in those days so he is also including himself. The bowlers were different, the opposition teams were different so it is difficult to compare between the two eras,” he said.

Almost five years after the Andhra Pradesh High Court has quashed all charges of match-fixing against him, Azharuddin is yet to receive his pending from the BCCI.

Meanwhile after the Andhra Pradesh High Court dismissed charged of match-fixing against Azharuddin his case is also up for discussion a meeting between BCCI office-bearers and Committee of Administrators.

Commenting on it, Azhar said, “My expectations are positive because I never think negative. The letter that I sent to the Board it has been put in the agenda of the meeting so that means they are serious about it. I am hoping this case is resolved at the earliest and we move ahead” and added, “I never had a problem with BCCI. Obviously, when I got the ban I had to defend myself, that is the only thing other than that there is nothing against the Board,” said Azharuddin, who has been banned for life by the BCCI for his involvement in match-fixing.

Commenting on the case of S Sreesanth, Azharuddin said, “I think if the court order has come then they have to follow it. He has lost four years but Sreesanth will have to bring his fitness up to the required standards. He will have to put in good performances. According to me, Sreesanth was one of the finest fast bowlers but I think he was not handled properly. If he was handled better, he would have turned out to be a good fast bowler. If you see very few bowlers could manage to land the ball on the seam as he did, so he was very good. The BCCI will have to take a positive decision (on Sreesanth) if the court has given an order,” he added.

