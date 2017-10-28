#CoalBuryingGoa

I support Virat Kohli’s rotation policy, says Mohammed Shami

Injury-prone India pacer Mohammed Shami on Friday said he has benefited from Virat Kohli's rotation policy.

By: PTI | Published:October 28, 2017 1:17 am
Mohammed Shami, Virat Kohli, Indian Cricket team, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Shami was part of India’s five-match ODI series against Australia. (Source: AP)
“I fully support Kohli’s rotation policy. It gives rest to players like me to get ready not only for Tests but across all formats,” Shami said in Kolkata on Friday.

Shami was part of India’s five-match ODI series against Australia and featured in the Bengaluru ODI where he returned wicketless.

The Bengal pacer bagged a match haul of eight wickets in their innings win over Chhattisgarh in Raipur in the Ranji Trophy.

