I support abolition of proxy system in DDCA: CK Khanna

Khanna, a very influential DDCA official, who has also been state unit president, has been dubbed as "Proxy King" of DDCA as he is known to have a wide following among members.

By: PTI | Published:September 14, 2017 1:35 am
The BCCI acting president CK Khanna feels that there is a need to raise the issue of hike in match fees for women cricketers. (Source: File)
The BCCI acting president CK Khanna today said that he would support the abolition of the controversial proxy voting system that has been prevalent in his state unit — Delhi & Districts Cricket Association.

The DDCA members will meet for a general body meeting on September 15, where one of the key points in the agenda, circulated by administrator Vikramajeet Sen, is doing away with the proxy system.

Unlike election process in other BCCI state bodies where individual voter members or representative of state units have to be physically present in order to cast their vote, DDCA has “proxy system”, where a candidate can procure signatures of voters and submit it to the electoral officer.

“I have had many negative terms like “Proxy King” associated with my name. Let me take this opportunity to clarify that I want DDCA to do away with the proxy system. Even I have told my supporters to not object to the abolition of proxy system. Justice Sen is taking a step in the right direction and we all must respect that,” Khanna told PTI.

It is learnt that there are multiple points on the agenda but the focal point of Friday’s meeting will be abolition of proxy system.

The proxy system, over the years in DDCA, has led to a lot of controversies with former state captains like Kirti Azad and Bishan Bedi vociferous protest against the system.

They have time and again blamed Khanna for it and he thinks it’s about time that the perception changes.

