I started expecting too much from myself: Karun Nair

Karun Nair scored an unbeaten 148 against Vidarbha in the first innings in the Ranji Trophy semi-final. (Source: Express Photo) Karun Nair scored an unbeaten 148 against Vidarbha in the first innings in the Ranji Trophy semi-final. (Source: Express Photo)

Karun Nair hasn’t been a part of the Indian dressing room ever since he endured a poor run of form in the series against Australia. While he did grab the limelight after slamming a triple century against England last year, it has been a rough ride for the Karnataka lad since then. A year than since Nair is nowhere in the dressing room and he admits that expectations got the better of him.

“I started expecting too much from myself. It took me a long time to realise I was being too hard on myself. It came to a point when I had to do something about it and the best thing I could do was to let go,” he said while speaking to TOI.

“I started playing cricket like I did when I was a schoolboy. I started enjoying middling the ball. I’m still working on it because it can’t change in a couple of months. Now, I’m not into numbers, or even if I don’t do well, I know there is another game coming up,” he says, “In the past year, I have seen the highest of highs and lowest of lows. Good that I have experienced all that in the early stages of my international career. Going forward, this one year will help me improve my game and get me stronger mentally. I’ve learnt unforgettable lessons.”

Emphasizing on the need to balance success and failure, he said, “It doesn’t matter if you score or not, but it is important to be in a happy state of mind. When I’ve done well I was happy, but when I didn’t do well, I questioned myself, I wondered why my hard work wasn’t paying dividends. I was doubting myself. In the last few months I have learnt to deal with situations better. I’m not overly worried about results. In the last three months, I haven’t had expectations from myself. I just wanted to express myself on the field. I started to focus on the process.”

Expressing disappointment over being left out on the tour to South Africa, the 26-year-old said, “I’m disappointed that I didn’t make it to the 17 for the tour of South Africa. The past year, I’ve got a triple hundred and then a few hundreds on the domestic circuit. I thought I had some good knocks backing me. It took me the last couple of days to get over it. It did affect me in the last match, the quarterfinals against Mumbai,” he says, “I was really unhappy about my mindset in that game. I shouldn’t have allowed my disappointment affect my game.”

