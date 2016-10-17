I started bowling off-spin because of Harbhajan Singh; the banter is unhealthy: R Ashwin

R Ashwin (L) asked everyone to stop the banter about pitches with Harbhajan Singh. (Source: File) R Ashwin (L) asked everyone to stop the banter about pitches with Harbhajan Singh. (Source: File)

Two of India’s top off-spinners finally decided to clear the air about their ongoing rift about pitches in India and how it could have helped the bowlers in the past to pick more wickets in Test cricket. Harbhajan Singh and R Ashwin were against the controversy that has racked up after the former’s tweet about difference between conditions of pitches now and four years back.

Last week, Harbhajan had tweeted that the third Test match between India and New Zealand in Indore will get over inside three days as the pitch was a dry one with cracks over it. He faced a lot of flack from fans as they asked him why he is complaining about the pitch when he also got the same during his career.

Ashwin completely ridiculed the controversy and said that the banter going on is unhealthy. He also added that it was because of Harbhajan’s performance in 2001 (against Australia) that he began bowling off-spin.

To this the The Turbanator replied that he has nothing against Ashwin and wants him to keep the flag high. Accoring to Harbhajan Singh, his words were misconstrued for reasons he is not aware of.

A tweet from Harbhajan which said that he got turning pitches in only two matches out of 103 Tests and added that Anil Kumble and his wicket count would have been different had he got the pitches spinners get these days, was the cause of controversy.

@harbhajan_singh has been an inspiration nd I started bowling off spin only after seeing the 2001 series.This banter going on is unhealthy — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) 17 October 2016

Dear got nothing against you. For some reasons my words are misconstrued. Wish you nothing but the best ✌️ Keep the flag high! God bless 😇http://t.co/flIqJYDT4y — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 17 October 2016

Ashwin became the fastest Indian and second fastest in the world to take 200 Test wickets during the third Test against New Zealand in Indore.

