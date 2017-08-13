I see parallels of Ricky Ponting’s captaincy in Virat Kohli, says Michael Hussey

Virat Kohli is presently leading India against Sri Lanka. (Source: Reuters) Virat Kohli is presently leading India against Sri Lanka. (Source: Reuters)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has tasted success ever since he has been given the responsibility of leading the side. With eight Test series wins under his belt, Kohli has emerged to be a great captain. But a lot of questions have raised on whether he would be able to succeed when he and his troops tour South Africa, England and Australia.

Former Australia cricket Michael Hussey while talking to Cricbuzz has said that Kohli has got a great will to win and facing challenges is a part and parcel of a player’s career.

“I have always enjoyed Kohli’s captaincy. He has got this great will to win and I can see parallels of Ricky Ponting’s captaincy in Kohli. Ponting was always hungry for success and would keep pushing his team. MS Dhoni was a wonderful captain and it was always going to be a challenge for Kohli to fill Dhoni’s big shoes. But the good thing about Virat is he didn’t want to follow Dhoni’s methods. He has been his own man and led the side in his own way. He has been true to his own personality,” said Hussey.

Talking about Indian cricket Hussey insisted that they are now a settled unit and the players have a certain belief in their captain and themselves which is good for the team.

“India have been through the period of transition. But now, the team is a settled unit. These are exciting times for Indian cricket. The players believe in their captain and everyone has the same approach. Obviously, there will be challenges along the way and not only the captain but the players will also be tested,” he added.

