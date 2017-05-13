I see India and Australia in ICC Champions Trophy final: Michael Clarke

Michael Clarke was speaking during a promotional event. (Source: AP) Michael Clarke was speaking during a promotional event. (Source: AP)

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has predicted that the ICC Champions trophy’s final will be played between India and Australia. Clarke, while attending a promotional event, told the different conditions in UK are most suitable for the Australian pacers and Indian spinners.

“I see India and Australia in final. The conditions in the UK are going to play a big part. For example, if there’s swing and seam on offer, Australian pacers will be tough to face. That will hold us in good stead. The likes of Mitchell Starc, James Pattinson, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins can be tough to face,”said Clarke.

“If it’s hot and the wicket spins, there’s no better exponents (on those tracks) than Ashwin and Jadeja. That will be in India’s favour. In Jadeja, India have the luxury of a quality spinner, who can bat. He is as good a spinner as anybody in world cricket,” he said.

Hailing the abilities of Indian batsmen, Clarke said that the ODI format is different as the batsman gets more time to build upon his innings.

“It’s a different format (50 over). You get more chance to build your innings during batting. I don’t think the Indian batsmen will be too concerned about their form in IPL or not,” Clarke added.

Talking about Indian side, Clarke said that the team will be confident going into the Champions Trophy as defending champions.

“They will have enough time to prepare for Champions Trophy. There will be confident having won the Champions Trophy, last time. They have had success in shorter formats in the United Kingdom,” Clarke said.

