I deserved to be dropped, says JP Duminy

JP Duminy stated that he needed a different path after a string of low scores in the longest format of the game. (Source: Reuters) JP Duminy stated that he needed a different path after a string of low scores in the longest format of the game. (Source: Reuters)

Reflecting on his decision to quit the longest format of the game, South African middle-order batsman JP Duminy has revealed that he deserved to be dropped and his career was long over before he took the call.

Speaking to the media, Duminy recalled his last innings against England in September and said, “Walking off after Lord’s I felt a change needed to happen. I rightly deserved to be dropped. There were guys putting up their hands for places and I felt I needed a different path.”

Commenting on the postponed T20 Global League, Duminy expressed disappointment and said, “It is disappointing, not just from a South African point of view but also from a global point of view. I think the manner in which it has been postponed is the most disappointing. I’m hoping it’s not the end. I’m hoping it can recover and we can come to a consensus about the way forward.”

Meanwhile, Duminy still wants be a part of South Africa’s limited overs side and go on win the World during the next edition in 2019.

“Every player wants to win the World Cup but we still have a long way to go. To be there, I have to keep putting in good performances,” Duminy said. “It’s good to have a long-term goal but it’s also important that we stay focused on the present and what’s in front of us.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd