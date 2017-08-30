I request Sri Lankan cricket lovers not to behave like Indian spectators, says Arjuna Ranatunga

Angry Sri Lankan fans throw a bottle to the ground.( Source: Reuters) Angry Sri Lankan fans throw a bottle to the ground.( Source: Reuters)

Former Sri Lankan skipper Arjuna Ranatunga has once more stirred up a controversy after he reportedly called upon Sri Lankan fans to behave themselves and not indulge in unruly behaviours like Indian fans. Referring to the incident which happened in 1996 at the Eden Gardens (where fans had stopped the game after a poor performance by the home side), Ranatunga said that the Lankans have a very good history and culture and such behaviour cannot be accepted.

“I request our cricket lovers not to behave like Indian spectators. We have a very good history and culture. Such misbehaviour is not accepted in our culture and history,” said Ranatunga. His comments come in the wake of the incident which happened during the third ODI when angry fans threw bottles on the ground and stopped play for a period of 15 to 20 minutes.

This hasn’t been the only reaction by Lankan fans. Earlier, a section of the Sri Lanka spectators held up the team bus and shouted slogans to express their disappointment at the performance of players and administration. However, the Lankan players also haven’t given their players to cheer anything for. Despite several chopping and changes, the team has failed to produce the desired results.

Ranatunga had also criticized the decision to sack Angelo Mathews and said that it was not the correct move. “Mathews is the best captain I have seen after Ranjan Madugalle. When he said that he wanted to quit, SLC should have told him to hang in there without throwing the towel in. If I had any say, I would have told him that this is not the time to quit,” Ranatunga told Cricbuzz.

“When Sri Lanka whitewashed No 1 ranked Australia in the Test series last year, there were lot of people to take credit, but sadly when he lost he was made the scapegoat and all the blame was on him. Mathews was a very positive captain, but due to constant changes and lots of chopping and changing he started becoming negative because he lost the confidence,” the former captain added.

