I hope that Champions Trophy success is a breakout phase for us, says Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur

Mickey Arthur asked everyone to be patient with the team. (Source: Reuters) Mickey Arthur asked everyone to be patient with the team. (Source: Reuters)

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur has said that nearly after a month of Pakistan’s Champion Trophy he has been looking at the road ahead and planning how to continue emulating the success. In an interview with the Cricbuzz, Arthur said, “It felt really good to win an ICC event with this young team as it reaffirms the brand of cricket that we have to play to be successful and that the road we are on is the right one.”

Recalling the success in England, he said, “The emotions were amazing straight after the final when the magnitude of what we achieved sunk in. To come from a real low after our first game to win the tournament was a testament to the character and resilience of everyone involved. It was so important for Pakistan and the country and to see the country rejoice in the win was very special for all of us. The scenes were quite amazing straight after the game and when the players arrived back (in Pakistan),” he added.

Looking at the challenges ahead, Arthur said, “I really hope this is a breakout phase for us and we all believe in the direction we have taken and know that in order to have the success we have to really do the hard yards in our preparation and that includes fitness and eating well. It should not be a challenge motivating the boys after this because this will and should be seen as just the stepping stone to more hard work and ultimate success in the World Cup in 2019.

“We have to be realistic as well and know that we are not the finished article yet and have a long way to go in growth, both personally and as a team,” he adds.

