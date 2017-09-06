I really feel for John Holland, says John Hastings

John Hastings has claimed that fellow Australian Jon Holland should have deserved to be called into Australia’s Test squad. (Source: AP) John Hastings has claimed that fellow Australian Jon Holland should have deserved to be called into Australia’s Test squad. (Source: AP)

Australian bowler John Hastings has claimed that fellow Australian Jon Holland should have deserved to be called into Australia’s Test squad ahead of Steve O’Keefe. John Holland was the most successful spinner in the last edition of the Sheffield Shield season where he took 50 wickets at an average of 20.78.

Speaking to RSN radio, Hastings said, “I really feel for Holland. Steve O’Keefe was best man at my wedding so I’m rapt for him, but he by all rights he probably doesn’t deserve to be there. He’s suspended by NSW cricket and he’s over playing for Australia. It’s an interesting one that one.”

“I don’t think Jon Holland can do any more than what he has done over the last few years. Last year he was prolific for the Bushrangers. He went up to Darwin, got four or five for one in a spell. I honestly don’t know what the selectors could be saying to him, if anything. It’s just unbelievable.”

“He’s not the type of bloke to sit back and feel sorry for himself … he’ll fight and come back hard and do what he normally does,” Hastings said and added, “He’s as fit as I’ve ever seen him. Most of the Bushrangers are. The type of character he is, he’ll do everything this season and keep showing them he should be there.”

Commenting on his own fitness, Hastings said, “I’ve only had three-and-a-half weeks off bowling and two of those were in the moon boot. So there’s not much load to get back up, I’ve pretty much started running and bowling straight away. I’ll just pick up where I left off and get back into it and hopefully be right for that JLT One-Day Cup”

