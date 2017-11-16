I played with older kids in childhood, maybe that is why I play well: MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni bailed India out of trouble with a match-winning partnership with Hardik Pandya in the series opener against Australia. (Source: PTI) MS Dhoni bailed India out of trouble with a match-winning partnership with Hardik Pandya in the series opener against Australia. (Source: PTI)

In his heydays, MS Dhoni was known to hit sixes that would go many a mile into the stands. Even now, in the twilight of his sixes, any ball that Dhoni manages to connect properly when he is swinging the bat is guaranteed to be lodged in the stands or beyond. Dhoni revealed that the reason why he towered over the bowlers the way he did was that he used to be youngest player himself when he was playing cricket in his colony as a kid.

“We lived in a colony and were only two or three of us that were of the same age group, the other children were at least five or six years older to us,” Dhoni is quoted as saying by The Print, “Maybe that is one of the reasons that I play cricket well because I have always played cricket with people who were older than me, which meant that they had more power and they understood the game better. Playing with them made me better.”

Dhoni was interacting with a child citizen journalist and said that winning the 2011 World Cup remains his best moment as a cricketer. “The 2011 World Cup, winning in India at the Wankhede Stadium, in front of the home crowd, was something that was really amazing and I think the whole process was good,” he said, “But that exact point, you know, maybe four or five overs before we won the game, when the whole stadium and the spectators knew that we were going to win the game… that was the time when they started chanting, ‘Vande Mataram’ and all the other songs, that was the moment. We knew from that point that we will win the game. That whole atmosphere has never been recreated, but hopefully someday, I will be able to witness it again.”

