I never played for records but for the love of sport, says Jhulan Goswami

Jhulan Goswami recently became the leading wicket-taker in women’s ODIs. Jhulan Goswami recently became the leading wicket-taker in women’s ODIs.

Jhulan Goswami, who recently became the leading wicket-taker in women’s ODIs has claimed that she never played for records.

Speaking to the media after arriving from South Africa, Jhulan Goswami said,” Individual records don’t matter much in a team sport. I never played for records but for the love for sport. You achieve milestones when you keep playing,”

“I am glad that I could achieve a few things on the way. I always played the game with love and passion, maybe that’s why I could achieve the milestones,” she added.

Commenting on the series, she said, “The series was very tough. It was a hard and bouncy wicket. We played good cricket throughout the series. It feels great that we could win the trophy.” “We prepared for this series for six months and we have played well. It has really helped that we all could perform individually. Everyone tried to contribute.”

Speaking about the upcoming World Cup she said,”It’s a long tournament and that too will be in England. It will be tough. You have to be mentally strong. We will see where we stand. There we will see how much good cricket we have played over the month. World Cup is very important and the ultimate goal. The women cricketers want to do well in ICC tournaments so that a platform is created”.

