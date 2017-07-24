Never imagined in my wildest dreams that she would pick up six wickets in the final at Lords, says Anya Shrubsole’s father

Anya Shrubsole celebrates after taking the last Indian wicket, that of Rajeshwari Gayakwad, to seal England’s triumph in the Women’s World Cup final at Lord’s on Sunday. (Source: Reuters) Anya Shrubsole celebrates after taking the last Indian wicket, that of Rajeshwari Gayakwad, to seal England’s triumph in the Women’s World Cup final at Lord’s on Sunday. (Source: Reuters)

England women’s team clinched a thrilling win at Lords against India thanks to a brilliant spell of bowling by Anya Shrubsole. However, her performance at the final also left her family with joy and excitement. After the win Anya’s father, Ian Shrubsole said that her performance at the final has made her family proud but never in his wildest dreams did he think she would pick up six wickets to win the match for her side.

Speaking to the media after the match, Ian said, “I got proper excited, I did a lot of shouting a lot of jumping up and down. I sat down between balls but then jumped up every ball. In contrast my wife Sam she sat down in the box hiding, literally hiding not watching any of it.”

Commenting on her daughter’s performance, he said, “My daughter took six wickets at Lords to win the match for England – We are super proud, excellent, amazingly proud, whatever you want to say. I never imagined in my wildest dreams that she would pick up six for plus a run-out – the only thing she missed out on was getting out there and hitting a few boundaries.”

Earlier, Anya’s father had shared a photo of her daughter sitting at Lords 16 years ago (aged 10) Speaking about it, he said, “Anya first came down to play at Bath when she was five or six. I didn’t really coach her, to be honest, because I passed her over to other coaches. She was always very determined and single-minded, knowing exactly what she wanted to do.”

After winning the match Anya also said that her father’s twitter account was flooded with congratulatory messages. “Dads Twitter profile has gone through the roof! If someone had said to me that all this time later Id be at Lords, winning a World Cup final, I would have laughed them away – you never think that sort of thing happens.

“You always dream that you might play, nothing more than that. You don’t get caught up in the individual performances, all that matters is that the team wins, thats what you think about. But it has, its a dream, and makes that photo all the more special”.

