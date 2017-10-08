I never appeared for the YoYo test, says Amit Mishra

Amit Mishra is currently recuperating from a knee injury. (Source: Express Photo) Amit Mishra is currently recuperating from a knee injury. (Source: Express Photo)

Amit Mishra, currently at the business end of an intense rehabilitation programme, is puzzled by the rumours that he has failed the YoYo test alongside Suresh Raina and MS Washington Sunder.

The 34-year-old Mishra is currently recuperating from a knee injury and has been doing his rehab at the National Cricket Academy.

Recently, reports emerged that Mishra has flunked the now famous YoYo test, which is the basic fitness parameter set by the Indian team management.

“I want to set the record straight. I never appeared for the YoYo test. I was completely puzzled when I saw that I have failed the test. If I didn’t take the test in first place, how did I fail,” Mishra told PTI during an interaction.

Asked how did this news crop up, Mishra said: “I was at the NCA doing my own running when a few other players were appearing for the YoYo test. I was there at the spot, doing my own routines. May be whoever provided the information thought I was also part of that group.”

Mishra informed that he has spoken to NCA Trainer Ashish Kaushik, who has clarified the matter with the national selectors.

“Kaushik told me that he has informed the national selectors that I am yet to take YoYo test. I am waiting for the reports from physio and trainers at the NCA. As and when I get the green light, I will play Ranji Trophy for Haryana,” Mishra, who has 76 wickets in 22 Tests, said.

With Kuldeep Yadav making waves in international cricket, Mishra is not unduly perturbed stating that competition will increase now.

“I was not dropped from the Indian team due to poor form but for my injury. Selectors have always maintained that those who are injured will get their rightful place back once they are fit,” he said.

“I am very happy for Kuldeep as he has been doing well for India. He is a talented bowler. But I am not worried about my place in the team. I believe whoever is doing well will be in the team. It’s good that we have competition for slots in the team,” said Mishra.

