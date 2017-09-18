I’m ready to go into head coach role, says former New Zealand fast bowler Shane Bond

Shane Bond has been assistant coach for seven years. (File Photo) Shane Bond has been assistant coach for seven years. (File Photo)

Seven years after being the assistant coach, former New Zealand fast bowler Shane Bond feels that he is ready to take the responsibility as the head coach. Bond will lead a New Zealand ‘A’ team for a tour of India on which the two teams will play two first-class matches and five List-A matches.

“I think it’s time and I’m ready to go into a head coach role having been an assistant coach for seven years now,” Bond was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

After three positions as bowling coaches, one each with New Zealand, Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League and the Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League, Bond thinks it’s time for development.

“I love being a bowling coach but I think it gives a different perspective in terms of my own personal development, it’s a new challenge and I think it will be good for me,” Bond said. “I think you always like to sometimes put your own stamp on things and I think the only way to know if you really want to do the role is actually get in and do it.”

New Zealand ‘A’ tour will begin with an unofficial ‘Test’ in Vijayawada on Saturday and Bond thinks he can help the team with his clear ideas.

“I’ve got really clear ideas about how I want to run things over there with a really good team behind me and we will just reflect on it at the end of the series.”

