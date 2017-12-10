Would love to see Test cricket stay as it always has, says Trent Boult

Trent Boult Boult has called for the game to become more competitive. (File photo) Trent Boult Boult has called for the game to become more competitive. (File photo)

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult has backed the five-day format of Test cricket to succeed in the long-run and remains confident that it will not be reduced to four days. Maintaining that an even competition is good for the health of the game, Boult called for the game to become more competitive.

Speaking to the stuff.co.nz, Boult said,”I love test cricket, so I’d love to see it stay as it always has. In terms of shortening it to let it become more aggressive, I don’t think there’s any need. There’s other formats for that sort of thing. You want to have an even competition or contest between bat and ball.”

“There’s some good wickets going around at the moment and the balls aren’t moving, so that’s what I’d love to see – I wouldn’t want it any shorter to encourage aggression,” he added.

The ongoing match at Hamilton between New Zealand and West Indies has taken an interesting turn after Kiwis reduced the Windies to 215/8 in the first innings. The quartet of Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme and Neil Wagner picked two wickets each respectively.

Reflecting on the performance the left-armer said, “We definitely had to work for the wickets – there wasn’t too much swing. I can’t talk on behalf of their batsmen but I can probably tell you for free that they’re not too happy with being eight down. Any batsmen wants to be aggressive, not just the West Indians.”

“Especially if you put four or five [fielders] behind the stumps, trying to pitch it short. There’s two ways to play it – either duck and get out of the way of it or take it on. Especially if you put four or five [fielders] behind the stumps, trying to pitch it short,” he added.

Boult also divulged that he regularly sharpens his skills with the willow. “Believe it or not, I take a lot of pride in my batting. Any contribution from not just myself but the lower order is very pivotal I guess. The first innings is one where we want to go big … a combination of runs as well as keeping their bowlers out there,”.

