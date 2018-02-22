I look at some of the best players around the world and try to bat like them, reveals Steve Smith

Ashes 2017/18 Live score: Steve Smith scored another Test fifty. (Source: AP) Ashes 2017/18 Live score: Steve Smith scored another Test fifty. (Source: AP)

Steve Smith’s journey to the top of ICC’s Test rankings for batsmen has been based on his phenomenal run of form and an amazing rate of consistency. Not only has he managed to dominate bowlers across the world but also scored runs despite his unorthodox batting technique. However, revealing the secret of his success, Smith has admitted that his craftsmanship is based on attentively watching his peers and mimicking some of the best batsmen in the world.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, Smith said, “I look at some of the best players around the world and sometimes I do try and bat like them. I just try and learn, and these guys are the best players in the world for a reason. So you try and get whatever you can out of them.”

However, Smith knows he can’t keep playing successfully forever and at one point will be found out. “I think I said during a net session, ‘I’m going to get out at some point throughout the summer by just chopping the ball on from the middle of my bat, I play it that late’,” Smith said.

Recalling his tour to India, Smith explained how he changed the grip to suit the sub-continental pitches. “”In places like India, for instance, I open my hands up a little bit. I don’t feel that I can get nicked off (caught behind the wicket) quite as easily in India as opposed to somewhere like Australia or South Africa. So I open up different parts of the ground,” he said.

“Sometimes it can be a bit difficult coming back from there (the subcontinent),” Smith added, before concluding by saying, “I actually forgot how I like to hold the bat when I’m in Australia the last time I came back, so it might work for a while but it takes a bit of getting used to.”

